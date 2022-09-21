Family completes 120-mile bike ride in memory of Brinsley dad who died while cycling

Peter, Andrew, Christopher and Philip at the starting line.

James Henry Fletcher, known affectionately as Jim, passed away on July 29, 1993, while enjoying an evening bike ride with his eldest son, Andrew, who was 11 at the time.

This year would have been Jim’s 75th birthday and his family celebrated his life by embarking on a two-day, 120-mile bike ride to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Jim’s two sons, Andrew and Christopher, his younger brother Peter and his nephew Philip set off from Plainspot Road in Brinsley, where Jim lived at the time of his death, and cycled all the way to Chapel-en-le Frith in Derbyshire last Saturday (September 17).

From left: Andrew, Christopher, Peter and Philip with their medals at the end of the ride.

Jim’s brother Peter Fletcher said: “We wanted to mark his 75th birthday by doing something as a family in his memory and to support a charity close to our hearts.

“We cycled through some of the places that Jim liked to visit, and will also visit Woodfield Road in Broxtowe where Jim lived in his younger days with myself and our parents Hilda and Philip.”

The route took the family through many more of the favourite spots Jim loved to cycle to in his youth, including Carsington, Tissington and Hartington.

Sunday morning saw the team cycle across to Tideswell, through Eyam, where Jim worked as an architect, to the Chatsworth Estate, Matlock, Matlock Bath, Cromford, Crich and then a final stop off at the Midland Railway Centre, Swanwick Junction, where Jim enjoyed visiting with his sons, before returning to Brinsley.

The trip clocked up a final total of 123 miles, with 5,493 feet climbed on the Saturday, 4,727 feet on the Sunday and £3,005 raised for the British Heart Foundation.

Peter added: “Team Fletcher would like to offer grateful thanks to our brilliant support crew Helen, Emma, Amy, Jane, Ethan and Lola Grace, as well as all the very generous and encouraging sponsors.”