Family 'beyond proud' of Giltbrook actress who died of brain tumour aged 29

Young stage star Phoebe Frances Brown passed away on April 13.

Phoebe Frances Brown died following a four-year battle with a brain tumour on April 13 at her home in Giltbrook, surrounded by family and her partner Jake.

The young actress trained at The Television Workshop and received a first class degree from the University of Birmingham before having a successful career as a performer and writer for stage and screen.

She was highly regarded for her one-woman show ‘The Glad Game’, which charted her experience of being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

Phoebe, from Giltbrook, had a vibrant career in the arts. Image: Instagram.

Her mum Gail Brown said she is “beyond proud” of her daughter and everything she achieved in life.

She told the Chad: “Phoebe was a fighter right up until the very end.

“She handled her diagnosis with dignity, determination and humour.

“She continued to work and write and was still performing on stage in February this year.

“She loved life and people loved her. I am beyond proud. Her brother Dom and I are heartbroken.

“We have been overwhelmed by tributes, cards and flowers and I’d like to thank everyone who has contacted us.”

The 29-year-old had a busy and colourful career in the arts, including being a member of the female comedy troupe Major Labia, which performed at Nottingham Playhouse.

Her agent Joe Powell said the industry had "prematurely lost one of its brightest stars".

"Phoebe's talent was matched only by her humour and determination," he said.

"She was nothing but a joy to work with and was beloved by everyone she met. I'm heartbroken."

Phoebe grew up in Giltbrook and attended The Trinity RC secondary school in Aspley.

Retired head of Trinity 6th Form, John Dexter, paid tribute to his former student as “an incredible young lady, a wonderful actress, a lovely person and a delight to teach”.

He added: “A genuine star. So very, very brave and tragically lost her battle.”

Hundreds of others paid their respects to Phoebe and her family online this week.

Madeleine June Frogson posted: “So talented and beautiful. A great loss for her family, her friends, for the world.”

Tony and Lynne Cullingworth added: “Such a tragic loss of a great talent. Phoebe packed so much into her short life and we feel privileged to have seen her perform.”

Caitlin Drabble also commented: “What a difference you have made to this world. The brightest of talents and so intelligent in your craft. What a career and life you had ahead of you. Utterly devastating.”

Phoebe’s funeral will take place at Bramcote Crematorium on Wednesday, May 4, at 1pm, with a wake afterwards at the Stag Inn, Kimberley. Black and white attire. No flowers.