Family and friends remember ‘happy’ and ‘loving’ 14-year-old Mansfield boy

Family and friends are honouring the life of ‘happy’ and ‘loving’ 14-year-old Brandon, who passed away unexpectedly in June – as the community raises funds to support his family during this difficult time.

Brandon Lee Barnett, 14, attended Crescent Primary School and then went on to Queen Elizabeth Academy in Mansfield.

His cause of death is currently unknown, as his mother, Emma, is awaiting answers.

Emma woke up on the morning of June 23, 2025, to discover that Brandon had passed away unexpectedly during the night.

Following his death, a fundraising page was launched to help the family cover funeral costs, with over £2,000 raised so far on gofundme.com/f/14-year-old-brandons-funeral.

Brandon's family shared how they are “extremely grateful” for the support and funds raised since Brandon’s death.

Irana Jackson, who set up the fundraising page to help out Emma and her family, said: “He was a very happy child who deeply loved his mother.

“He had three siblings with whom he enjoyed playing… He was the most loving boy.”

Irana shared how Brandon liked TikTok and listening to music, like most teenagers. But also adored animals, especially big cats, and cherished spending time with his friends, having a knack for making everyone laugh.

In a tribute, Brandon’s family said: “It is with broken hearts that we share the sudden and tragic passing of our beloved Brandon, a bright and beautiful 14-year-old boy whose life ended far too soon.

“No parent is ever prepared to say goodbye to their child.

“As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we are also faced with the overwhelming cost of giving Brandon the funeral he deserves.

“We want to celebrate his life and say our final goodbyes with dignity, surrounded by family, friends, and love.”

In an update on the fundraising page, Emma added: “I just want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

“The amount of donations has blown me away. Whilst nothing will ever bring my special boy back – this will help me give him the send off he deserves.”

On July 26, from 12-5pm, a family-friendly fundraising event will be held at the Rufford Pub on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

The goal is to raise as much money as possible to support Brandon's family and help alleviate some of the financial pressure they are experiencing.