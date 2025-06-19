Families waiting up to a year for council homes in Mansfield due to rising housing pressure

Mansfield’s social housing is under increasing pressure as more people apply for homes – while the pool of council properties shrinks.

The number of people applying for social housing in the district this year is rising, along with waiting times – at the same time the number of available council homes is falling.

It means some families in need are now waiting up to a year for housing, with many waiting more than nine months.

Mansfield District Council figures show there were 369 more applications in the 12 months to March this year for a total of 4,728, up from 4,359 in March 2024.

The numbers are produced by Homefinder – Mansfield District Council’s housing register and lettings system.

The online platform allows people to apply for social housing and bid for homes they are eligible for.

Applicants are placed into priority bands, based on their housing need, and homes are usually allocated to those with the highest need who’ve been waiting longest.

Meanwhile, families in the highest priority band – those with the highest housing need – are experiencing longer waiting times than ever, reports show.

Families are now waiting up to a year for homes – an average of 282 days.

This is higher than last year, where waiting times were around six months – an average of 202 days, reports show.

Meanwhile, the number of available lettings have dropped due to extended refurbishment works and asbestos removal – further tightening the council’s housing supply.

A total of 343 properties were available in the 12 months to March 2024 compared to just 225 in the year to March 2025.

This means there are now 118 fewer homes for families to move in to this year.

Councillors discussed the report and proposed changes to homelessness services in the district at a meeting of the Overview & Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, June 17.

Under proposed changes, one band, band 5, will also be abolished for applicants with no identifiable housing need to focus support on those in real need.

Band 1, those in the highest need, will be expanded to include care leavers and tenants living in homes that are too big for them.

They will be moved into Band 1 – if they are willing to do so – and will be encouraged to downsize.

This will free up larger family homes for those who need them.

There will also be changes to those who are eligible for social housing based on their finances.

Single people earning more than £25,000 a year, families earning more than £34,000 a year, or those with more than £10,000 in savings or assets, will also not be eligible to apply – unless they are already council or housing association tenants.

Coun Richard-Tempest Mitchell (Lab), chair of the Overview and Scrutiny committee, said he believes the proposed changes would reduce the strain on homelesness services.

He said following the meeting: “These initiatives that have been proposed will hopefully lighten the load on the homelessness services in the district.

“We’re facing increasing pressure, with fewer lettings and longer waiting times.

“The homeless service is extremely pressured with the increased demand from customers for support and advice.

“Homefinder has undergone a review, and significant changes have been made to the ways of working to improve service efficiency.”

Coun Sue Swinscoe (Lab) questioned the availability of social housing – and rising waiting times for families.

She said in the meeting: “Many families are left with nowhere to go.

“It is alarming that those in the highest band are left waiting up to a year for homes, and there are fewer homes available.

“It is a question of what needs to be done to help them.

“Our services are under more pressure, and we’ve hired new staff to meet the demands.

“I’m happy with the proposals outline in this report, that hopefully this will help us prioritise those who need housing the most.”

A council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The committee reflected on the national challenges we are seeing locally, including the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, limited access to affordable housing, and pressures within the private rented sector.

“While the increasing need for housing support is on the rise in Mansfield, we are proud that our homelessness services remain accessible, responsive, and grounded in early intervention, wherever possible.

“In response to this rising demand, the council is already taking significant steps to address the issue.

“This includes expanding the availability of temporary accommodation to reduce the use of hotels, increasing the supply of affordable homes through our housing strategy, and strengthening our partnerships with local support agencies and housing providers.

“Our approach continues to prioritise prevention—offering support to residents before they reach crisis point.

“We’re also working with partners through initiatives such as the Rough Sleeper Initiative to support individuals with more complex needs and reduce repeat homelessness.

“One of the most striking elements of the report is the growing pressure on temporary accommodation and the lengthening of social housing waiting times.

“These are not long-term solutions, which is why we remain focused on delivering sustainable, affordable housing options that meet local needs.

“We will continue to take a proactive, partnership-led approach to tackling homelessness and supporting our most vulnerable residents.”

A public consultation on the proposed changes started on June 16 and will last for six weeks.