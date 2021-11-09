Families in Brinsley scoop up spooky prizes as Halloween event is great success

The winner of best decorated house was Lexia Warnes, of Church Walk.

Brinsley Halloween Trail was organised by residents Sarah Wade and Julie Booth, offering an evening of free family fun within the village.

The fun event took place on Sunday, October 31, and featured a ‘scavenger hunt’ tick box trail with a map for local children to follow.

Organiser Sarah said: “I made a hunt sheet, clues and a map with objects to find, which was available to download.

The winning house. Lexia made all the Halloween figures herself.

“There were all sorts of prizes and trophies – for best decorated house in the village and best pumpkin design, for example – which myself and Julie provided from our own businesses.

"There were also treats for all of the children in the village.”

The event was mostly organised through social media, with those who were interested in taking part in the event by decorating their houses or carving a pumpkin being asked to leave their street and house number on the Brinsley Halloween Trail group on Facebook.

Sarah added: “We couldn't have organised all of this without our friends in the village who donated and offered to take a prop for us for the children to find.

Brinsley mum Sarah Wade organised the Halloween event for the village.

“Or without the generous donations of sweets and Halloween goodies from residents Brian and Janet Enever, and Emma Olden of Selston Sarnies, which were much appreciated.

“It just shows when Brinsley pull together we are a real solid community.”

Sarah said the event couldn’t have gone better and hopes to achieve the same again next Hallowe’en, creating a new village tradition for years to come.

She said: “Me and Julie were over the moon how the event went.

The Hiney family won the prize for the best decorated pumpkin.

“We counted more than 100 families taking part in the hunt and the feedback was fantastic.”

Visit the Brinsley Halloween Trail page on Facebook for more information about how to get involved in next year’s spooktacular event.

The winning pumpkins.

Mack and Zayn Baker won best fancy dress for their truly terrifying costumes.

The runners up prize for best fancy dress went to the Sowerby family.