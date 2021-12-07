Families devastated as popular Kirkby soft play area closes
A popular Kirkby soft play area closed its doors for the final time last week with an emotional announcement on social media.
Monkey Village Play Centre on Station Street, formerly Rainydays, announced its permanent closure on December 1.
In an emotional post on social media the centre confirmed it closure, to the disappointment of its regular customers.
Thanking them for fond memories, the owners confirmed the decision was, unfortunately, permanent.
The post said: “I am sorry to announce the permanent closure of the Monkey Village play centre from 1st December.
"It’s been a long journey and I’m so glad to have had all you lovely customers along with me.
"It’s been amazing watching the little ones growing up and being their favourite place to come.
"Now it’s time to say goodbye.
Thank you for all the memories, I will treasure them forever, you will be contacted for refunds if you have booked a party.”