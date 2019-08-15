Families brave the rain for Carr Lane Park festival

Warsop residents headed to Carr Lane Park to enjoy a host of summer holiday activities.

The free festival, organised by Mansfield District Council, offered circus skills workshops, cycling skills competitions, a giant garden games zone and arts and crafts.

Jack Street, eight and Harry Street, six

There was also children's play activities and information stands to educate the community about topical issues.

Youngsters received free goodie bags, and enjoyed music, pony rides, face painting, animal handling, Professor Paul Temple's Punch and Judy Shows and much more.

Andy Abrahams mayor of Mansfield said: “We had a very busy morning at Carr Lane Park Summer Festival in Warsop with hundreds of people enjoying the many free activities and entertainment on offer.

“Unfortunately we can’t control the weather, which deteriorated around lunchtime, but it was great that so many families braved the rain in their raincoats and wellies.

Ashley Bingley, 10 trying out his circus skills

“We’ve ordered sunshine for our final summer festival at Titchfield Park, Mansfield, on August 28 from 10am to 3pm. While we can’t guarantee the weather, there will definitely be fun for all the family and we look forward to seeing lots of people there.”