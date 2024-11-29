Eye-opening police drink and drug drive roadshows to visit Mansfield, Worksop and Retford

A police drink and drug drive roadshow aimed at educating more people is scheduled to visit Mansfield, Worksop, and Retford, among other towns across the county.

Roadshows will also be taking place in Mansfield, West Bridgford, Newark, Worksop, and Retford, with members of the public being invited to take part in some sobriety tests including being challenged to try on a pair of ‘beer googles’ and walk in a straight line, simulating how alcohol or drugs can impair your reactions.

Officers will also be using non-evidential breath tests at the events, so people can gain first-hand experience of being tested and get an indication of how much alcohol they have in their system.

Following their success last year, our ‘A Deadly Mix’ campaign will also see the return of a limited number of educational sobriety activity packs which will be handed out to those taking part.

These packs include a selection of activities and tasks people can complete with family and friends, raising wider awareness in a bid to make our roads safer.

They include pairs of ‘beer goggles’, simulating how alcohol can affect your reactions and impair your ability to drive, a true and false game, and informative materials for people to read.

A Mansfield roadshow will be held on Saturday, December 7, in Mansfield Market Place, from 5pm to 7pm.

Further events will be held on the following dates, running from 5pm to 7pm:

An eye-opening interactive campaign educating people of the risks and life-shattering impact of drink and drug driving is widening its reach across the Nottinghamshire Police force area.

Friday, December 13 - Worksop

Saturday, December 21 - Newark

Friday, December 27- West Bridgford

Saturday, January 4 - Retford

Sergeant James Carrington, of Nottinghamshire Police’s road policing unit, said: “We positively engaged with more than 500 people who attended our interactive ‘A Deadly Mix’ roadshows held last December in Nottingham city centre and Mansfield.

“We received some really positive feedback about our events last year, showing people how seriously we take this issue and really opening their eyes to the dangers and consequences of drink and drug driving through our engagement and educational activities.

“Now, based on analytical data highlighting hotspot locations of fatal and serious injury collisions, where drink or drugs was a contributory factor, we’re expanding the roadshows to cover the city south, in West Bridgford, and in the northern and rural areas of Newark, Worksop, and Retford.

“As well as holding engagement activities in all six of our roadshow locations, our road policing officers will be actively patrolling in collision hotspot areas and carrying out roadside tests with every person they engage with.

“Every driver involved in a road traffic collision will also be breath tested.

“In support of our campaign to cut the number of people killed or seriously injured due to drink or drug driving in Nottingham, we are also working closely with partners, including pubs and licensing teams in the city and county, to help spread our message and educate road users.

“Our message to those who choose to drive whilst impaired through drink or drugs is this: you are not only risking your own life and future, but also the lives of innocent people. Is it really worth it?”

Anyone with information about suspected drink or drug driving should contact Nottinghamshire Police, by calling 101.

In case of an emergency, or if you believe a crime is in progress, always dial 999.