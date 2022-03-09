Ey up mi duck - 11 Notts words you might not know

A desire to ‘resurrect and continue the use of some typical Nottinghamshire dialect’ is the driving force behind the exhibition, which runs at the town centre library, on West Gate, until April 17.

The Lost Words of Nottinghamshire project aimed to engage school children with the county’s language and dialect in a series of workshops supported by artist Hannah Sawtell and poet Andrew Graves.

The results of their workshops are now on display at the library.

And Prof Natalie Braber, a professor of linguistics at Nottingham Trent University, who delivered the project, has shared 11 words with your Chad to see if any of our readers know them.

She said: ““Our language is an important part of our local identity and there are many dialect words which are typical of Nottinghamshire.”

And there is a chance for people to get involved at a Lost Words workshop with Andrew at the library on March 26.

A spokesman said: “He’ll take you on a weird and wonderful journey through the Nottinghamshire dialect, showing you how to construct poetry and stories using old, familiar and lost terms and expressions.”

1. Backend weather The Nottinghamshire term Backend weather means autumnal weather. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2. Bobbo Nobbo is old Notts for horse, according to the exhibition. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

3. Caggy or caghanded Caggy, or caghanded is an old term for left-handed. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

4. Clammed Clammed is an old term meaning hungry. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales