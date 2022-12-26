Harrison Parker Niblett was born at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, on Christmas Day, at 6.03am, weighing 8lb 11oz.

He is a first child for 29-year-old fitness manager Chloe Niblett and her husband, 30-year-old mechanical engineer Blake Niblett.

Chloe said: “Harrison was 13 days late and, when my labour started at 4am on Christmas Eve, we didn’t think we wanted a Christmas Day baby, but actually it’s been really special and he arrived just in time for present opening. His first present was a handknitted rainbow from his auntie.

“All my care has been really positive. Staying in on Christmas has been much better than I thought it would be and I’ve received loads of thoughtful gifts from the ward too – thank you.”

