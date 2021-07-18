Extra graduates recruited for county council's development scheme

The county council has taken on eight graduates for 2021, the highest number since the trainee scheme began four years ago.

It follows a rigorous selection process, starting in April, for the two-year programme which aims to create the next generation of high-quality local government managers.

Close links to Nottinghamshire is essential for scheme applicants with a requirement to have graduated from a local university or be a graduate living in the county.

Personnel committee chairman Coun Gordon Wheeler chats to graduates on the graduate development dheme in the chamber at County Hall.

Coun Gordon Wheeler, chairman of the county council’s personnel committee, says the increase in scheme places was due to the number of “outstanding” applicants.

Coun Wheeler explained: “The number of outstanding applicants we had for our graduate development scheme this year meant the county council simply had to increase our annual intake to the highest ever number.

“It was fantastic to see so many bright and eager graduates wanting to commit to both a career in public service and a life in Nottinghamshire. I am confident the eight individuals selected for the scheme can look forward to a bright future with us.”

The county council started the graduate development scheme in 2018. It has received more than 1,000 applications in the last four years and as a result has recruited 25 candidates (including the eight for this year)

The traineeships offer a wide range of learning and development opportunities including specialist project management training; experience of adult and children social care; public health experience and access to mentors at senior management level.

