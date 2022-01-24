Explore range of courses and taster activities at Eastwood Library open day

Eastwood Library

The open day on Monday, January 31, will feature fun library activities and friendly tutor-led course taster sessions.

There will be information available about a range of low cost and free courses including functional skills courses in maths and English and college courses for young people.

Residents can even get free expert careers advice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will be able to sign up to their library for free, gaining access to thousands of titles, both in the library and in digital form.

They can also learn all about current and future opportunities in robotic technologies, and even see an advanced robot in action.

Peter Gaw, chief executive officer of Inspire: “In Nottinghamshire, we see our libraries as local centres of reading, culture, and learning.

“These open days are a great chance to have a fresh look at what is on offer, speak to our learning and libraries team and try out some taster activities.

“Membership is free as are most services, with courses offering free or low-cost fees.”

Drop in to Eastwood Library on Monday between 10am and midday. Booking is not required – just turn up on the day.