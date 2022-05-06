Explained: What’s happening with the Council Tax energy rebate in Newark and Sherwood, when and how will you get it?

This rebate is a £150 one-off payment to be made directly to a household in Council Tax Band A-D and to those who live in Band E properties who receive a disabled band reduction. It does not have to be re-paid.

How will it be paid?

For those who pay their Council Tax by direct debit, Newark and Sherwood District Council will be able to pay this automatically into these resident’s bank accounts over the next two to three weeks if the name of the direct debit is the same name as the Council Tax payer and a payment has already been made this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chancellor of the Exchequer announced the Energy Bill Rebate to help ease the cost of living burden. (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Where names are not the same, a letter will be sent to these people from the district council. This letter will include a link to apply online for their rebate.

For those who do not pay by direct debit, the district council will be sending out letters in the next two to three weeks inviting these residents to apply via an online application form. This letter will contain the link needed to access the application form. If residents do not complete the form, the District Council cannot issue the rebate to those individuals.

In addition to this, the district council has been provided with Discretionary Funding.

In Newark and Sherwood this funding will support households in receipt of Council Tax Support. This means that, those residents on Council Tax Support in Bands E-H will receive £150 and those residents on Council Tax Support in Bands A-D (and Band E where Disabled Band Reduction is awarded) will receive an additional £28 to the £150 rebate.

The Discretionary Funding will be paid in the same way as outlined for direct debit and non-direct debit payers.

More information can be found at www.newark-sherwooddc.gov.uk/counciltax.

If after the next two to three weeks, any residents have any questions about this, please contact customer services at Newark and Sherwood District Council via an online web chat available on their website.