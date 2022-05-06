Explained: What’s happening with the Council Tax energy rebate in Ashfield, when and how will you get it?

Who will get it?

If you are a householder living in a band A to D property on April 1, you will qualify for this rebate. Some properties are exempt from receiving the £150 payment, for example because it is a second home or unoccupied.

If you don’t know which band your property is in, you can find it on your latest Council Tax bill or use the Valuation Office website, www.gov.uk/council-tax-bands, to check.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer announced the Energy Bill Rebate to help ease the cost of living burden. (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

How will it be paid?

If you already pay your Council Tax bill by direct debit then the council will pay the £150 directly into your bank account.

The first round of payments to more than 30,000 households, who pay their Council Tax by direct debit, have been made. Once your first Council Tax payment for 2022/23 is paid by direct debit then the council will use those bank details to process the payment straight into your bank account.

If you are eligible to receive this £150 payment but don’t pay your Council Tax by direct debit, then the council will be writing to you with details of how you can apply for the payment. The letter will give details of the secure online form which you will need to complete to receive your rebate.

You do not need to contact the council.

The rebate does not mean you don't need to pay your Council Tax bill - you must continue to pay your Council Tax bill by the amounts and on the dates shown on your bill.

Discretionary Scheme

The discretionary scheme is for residents living in properties not in bands A to D, and still need help.

There will be some additional funding available to help households who do not qualify under the main scheme (properties in bands E to H).