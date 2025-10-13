Experience Eastwood's DH Lawrence Museum by nightfall at Gin & Gaslight event

The popular Gin and Gaslight event returns to Eastwood’s DH Lawrence Museum next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place on November 7 at the museum on Victoria Street.

On arrival, guests will be greeted by Victorian hosts with an aperitif, before trying a variety of carefully selected gins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors then have the opportunity to explore the award-winning museum in a unique setting, wondering the home where Lawrence was born by gaslight.

Gin & Gaslight returns to the DH Lawrence Museum in Eastwood next month. Photo: Broxtowe Council Facebook

Guests will also have time to engage learn more about Lawrence and his literary legacy from their expert hosts.

Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer said: “The nights drawing in doesn't have to be a gloomy time of year, it's actually a really lovely time to see the museum. The historic rooms, lit by gaslight in the evening are so atmospheric. Oh, and the gin tasting: that's fun too!"

This is a popular ticketed event and places are limited, therefore booking early is advisable.

To book visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/gin-and-gaslight-tickets-1563472802239?aff=oddtdtcreator