Experience Eastwood's DH Lawrence Museum by nightfall at Gin & Gaslight event
The event takes place on November 7 at the museum on Victoria Street.
On arrival, guests will be greeted by Victorian hosts with an aperitif, before trying a variety of carefully selected gins.
Visitors then have the opportunity to explore the award-winning museum in a unique setting, wondering the home where Lawrence was born by gaslight.
Guests will also have time to engage learn more about Lawrence and his literary legacy from their expert hosts.
Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer said: “The nights drawing in doesn't have to be a gloomy time of year, it's actually a really lovely time to see the museum. The historic rooms, lit by gaslight in the evening are so atmospheric. Oh, and the gin tasting: that's fun too!"
This is a popular ticketed event and places are limited, therefore booking early is advisable.