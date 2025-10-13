Experience Eastwood's DH Lawrence Museum by nightfall at Gin & Gaslight event

By John Smith
Published 13th Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
The popular Gin and Gaslight event returns to Eastwood’s DH Lawrence Museum next month.

The event takes place on November 7 at the museum on Victoria Street.

On arrival, guests will be greeted by Victorian hosts with an aperitif, before trying a variety of carefully selected gins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors then have the opportunity to explore the award-winning museum in a unique setting, wondering the home where Lawrence was born by gaslight.

Gin & Gaslight returns to the DH Lawrence Museum in Eastwood next month. Photo: Broxtowe Council Facebookplaceholder image
Gin & Gaslight returns to the DH Lawrence Museum in Eastwood next month. Photo: Broxtowe Council Facebook

Guests will also have time to engage learn more about Lawrence and his literary legacy from their expert hosts.

Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer said: “The nights drawing in doesn't have to be a gloomy time of year, it's actually a really lovely time to see the museum. The historic rooms, lit by gaslight in the evening are so atmospheric. Oh, and the gin tasting: that's fun too!"

This is a popular ticketed event and places are limited, therefore booking early is advisable.

To book visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/gin-and-gaslight-tickets-1563472802239?aff=oddtdtcreator

Related topics:Victorian
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice