Expect delays on the M1 near Worksop
Motorists should expect delays if travelling on the M1 near Worksop.
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 2:08 pm
There is congestion on the northbound carriageway between junction 29A and junction 30.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 5pm and 5.15pm.
There are currently delays of 40 minutes against the expected traffic.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and find an alternative route.
To report traffic and travel incidents on the M1 call 0300 123 5000, if problem or obstruction is causing an immediate risk to public safety call the police on 101.