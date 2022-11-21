Expanding American firm Pride Mobility secures prime warehouse unit in South Normanton industrial scheme

Pride Mobility UK recently acquired the Pinxton-based rise/reclining chair manufacturer Sitting Pretty, of Brookhill Industrial Estate, with a view to relocating its whole operation to accommodate future expansion plans.

Sean Bremner, CPP director, said: “Staff retention was a key requirement for the tenant and so finding a solution within relative close proximity to its existing premises was important.

“There was a lot of interest in the facility and we’re delighted to have secured Pride Mobility UK, whose expansion ambitions can only be good for the area.”

Pride Mobility UK Limited are moving into a 64,002 sq. ft modern warehouse facility at The Nursery in South Normanton

Stephen Wright, Pride Mobility UK operations director, said: “Thanks to Sean, CPP and the owners of the building we have been able to move into this building much quicker than we expected, which in turn has given us the space we desperately needed due to the business growing rapidly since acquiring Sitting Pretty back in July 2021.

“The new building gives us the space we need to move the whole operation under one roof, including dispatching goods from South Normanton instead of our Pride Mobility subsidiary in Oxfordshire and, more importantly, being able to keep all of our existing staff and their wealth of experience rather than having to relocate the business to a different area.”