'Exciting' new weekly market to launch in Kimberley town centre

The market will be held at Toll Bar Square, Newdigate Street.

Following the success of Kimberley's Christmas market pilot in December and positive feedback from residents, Broxtowe Borough Council has announced the launch of a new weekly market.

The first will take place on Tuesday, March 1, at Toll Bar Square, Newdigate Street.

The market will open on a weekly basis every Tuesday between 8am and 2pm.

Attendees can expect to meet an exciting variety of traders with a range of products on offer – from fresh fruit and vegetables to unique gifts and sweet treats.

Furthermore, all of the traders at the market are committed to cutting Kimberley’s carbon footprint and will be supporting the council’s mission for a greener borough by using paper bags rather than plastic bags.

Councillor Tim Hallam, chair of jobs and economy at Broxtowe Borough Council, said: “I'm delighted that we're bringing markets back to Kimberley.

“It's a brilliant town with a wonderful array of local independent shops and businesses, whom we hope will all benefit from the increased footfall that a new market will bring, as well as offering an exciting and sustainable shopping experience for local residents.

“I look forward to being there on Tuesday to celebrate the launch and maybe grabbing a bargain or two.”