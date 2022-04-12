Cheryl Martins has run the Mansfield Animal Rescue Centre from her home on Brown Avenue for more than 20 years, but will soon be able to help even more animals when she eventually expands into larger premises at Pleasley Vale.

Cheryl formerly received and signed the lease on Monday, after many years of legal process, to acquire the run down buildings, which were formerly used as a garden centre on Common Lane.

Work is currently being undertaken to develop the site into a larger animal rescue and will include a cafe.

Work is underway at the new Mansfield Wildlife Centre building at Pleasley Vale at the former garden centre

Cheryl said: “On Monday we signed our lease for the new rescue centre, we will then be able to start organising volunteer days to get the site cleared.”

"I can't believe this all started over four years ago, it has taken us this long to secure the site. When we signed the lease for the next 10 years, it means the site will be protected from development.

“We will continue to need the public’s support to keep the new centre running. Once the cafe is completed and open, we look forward to welcoming you all, all profits from the cafe will go straight back into the rescue.

Inside the new Mansfield Animal Rescue Centre at Pleasley Vale where building work has begun

"It’s all gone from being a run down building to starting to take shape, in a matter of weeks. We can't wait to get cracking on the other work.

Appealing for a plumber on Facebook, and other help, she said: "If we have a plumber, that can help sort us a small leak out on the mains stop tap and fit us an outside tap we will be eternally grateful.

She is also appealing for people with strimmers and spades to come forward.

She said: "We will need people to help clean the cafe area. Some to help paint and general clearing. We hope to aim to start Saturday during the Easter weekend.”

More work to be done yet, on the new Mansfield Wildlife Centre at Pleasley Vale

If anyone can help Cheryl, contact her on the Mansfield Wildlife Centre page on Facebook, and keep watching for updates.

Cheryl also asks people to please consider making a donation or setting up a monthly direct debit.

"Every penny goes towards the care of the animals and the upkeep of the rescue, we appreciate your support,” she added.

The crockery to be used in cafe - in a cool woodland green colour theme.