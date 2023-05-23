Excitement builds as 'Red Bus Day' returns to Greasley this Bank Holiday

Visitors will be able to hop on and off the red bus to travel around Greasley parish for the day.

The 9th Greasley Gathering extravaganza will return for its usual Spring Monday Bank Holiday slot on May 29.

The popular event started in 2012 with the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee – a celebration run by Greasley Parish Council.

Following on from its success, a committee was set up to run the family fun day every year and it was renamed the Greasley Gathering.

However, it is now more popularly known as ‘Red Bus Day’, due to the hiring of two London buses that visitors can hop on to explore the local area for one day only.

Along with the bus, the main attractions will include a funfair, inflatables, circus workshop, live music and magician at the Greasley Sports and Community Centre.

‘Rocks and Frocks’ will also provide live entertainment and children can interact with Stormtroopers and other characters from Star Wars at the event.

Event organiser Rita Pickering said: “It’s thanks to grants and donations received from Broxtowe Borough Council, Greasley Parish Council, councillor Elizabeth Williamson and councillor Kane Oliver, contributions from pubs and local businesses which have enabled this year’s Greasley Gathering to take place.

“Financing the event gets more difficult every year, especially in these times.

“However, we have tried to find something for everyone, lots of the entertainments are free, so come along and enjoy the day.

“Here’s hoping that the sun will shine pleasantly.”

​There will be no parking at the centre but the buses will be doing their usual tour of the area and entertaining their passengers with the Moorgreen Scarecrows.

The Greasley Sports and Community Centre will open to the public from 10.30am until 3pm, with the buses starting at 11am and finishing at 4pm.

The Amber Valley Voices Quartet will be making sweet music and food and refreshments will be available throughout the day, along with a number of other stalls to browse.