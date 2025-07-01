Everything in Eastwood is set to be Bloomin' Marvellous this weekend
Taking place on Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6, the Festival is for all ages with the aim of involving the whole community.
Around the town from Church Street to Hill Top, along with Greasley Church, 24 venues will be providing free fun and entertainment.
There is a weekend long craft fair, church flower festivals, craft activities, live music, food, sports, photography, art exhibitions and lots more.
The highlight of the weekend is a Summer Festival taking place on Coronation Park on the Sunday from 11am to 4pm.
As well as live music, dance and cheerleader demonstrations, stalls, children’s entertainers and food, there will be a decorated wheelbarrow parade with prizes given for the best entries.
A council spokesperson said: “All we need is lots of people to join in and good weather, which of course is not guaranteed!”
