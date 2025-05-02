“Everything happens for a reason” – Mansfield baker teams up with beloved wildlife charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue is thriving this year with the addition of full-time café volunteer Paul Haywood, who is serving up sweet treats for visitors to enjoy while supporting the charity.

Paul Haywood, the skilled baker behind the Alrate Cheesecakes brand, took a year off work due to health issues but has now returned to the community, joining forces with Cheryl Martins from Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.

“It is just great being back, doing what I love,” Paul said.

The owner of Alrate Cheesecakes shared that he has known Cheryl for 15 years, with their friendship forming when the charity founder approached Paul’s previous fancy dress business to order personalised t-shirts while running the rescue from her home in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Paul Haywood with Cheryl Martins at Mansfield Wildlife Rescue's Secret Garden Tea Room.

Cheryl has since moved to a centre in Pleasley Vale, which offers plenty of space for injured wildlife and volunteers.

Paul said he kept in touch over the years and regularly supported the charity through business fundraisers.

He continued: “I asked Cheryl if I could volunteer full-time at the café while selling my cheesecakes to earn some money for myself and contribute to the charity by working at the tea room.

“We’ve spent months decorating and preparing the site for customers, so with the warmer weather, it’s great that we can generate some funds this way to support the animals.”

Paul Haywood and Jane Hamilton-Moody.

The charity's ‘Secret Garden Tea Room’ opened on Easter Sunday. Since then, it has been busy every day, attracting visitors from across the area.

Paul added: “Everything happens for a reason, and this just shows that. The place is busier than ever.”

Paul praised Cheryl and her volunteers for their strong work ethic. He said that out of 20 volunteers, there are consistently 10 to 15 present at the centre most days to help with tasks such as daily feeding, cleaning, and general animal care.

He said: “Whether you make an online donation or decide to visit the tea room in person, your contribution is greatly appreciated.”

If readers would like to learn more about the charity, visit mansfieldwildlife.givewildlife.com – and for all things sweet, follow and like Alrate Cheesecakes at www.facebook.com/Haywoodthehomeofalratecheesecakes.