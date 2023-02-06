Ever fancied being an undertaker? This could be your chance...
A Kirkby funeral directors is planning a recruitment open evening.
Ken Gregory & Sons Funeral Directors is holding the event on Thursday, February 9, fropm 5-7pm.
A company spokesman said: “Our commitment to supporting people through one of the most difficult times of their life wouldn’t be possible without the heart of our business, our people.
“We are looking for a dedicated, professional, and empathetic individual to join our committed and collaborative team.”
Hayley Johnson, business leader at the firm, said: “We invite people to just turn up, to Ken Gregory & Sons on Portland Street, Kirkby.”
Ken Gregory & Sons, which has been providing families in Nottinghamshire with funerals since the late 1960s, also has branches in Sutton, Mansfield and Nottingham.
To apply for a role, send a copy of your CV and a cover letter by email to [email protected]