News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ever fancied being an undertaker? This could be your chance...

A Kirkby funeral directors is planning a recruitment open evening.

By Jon Ball
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Ken Gregory & Sons Funeral Directors is holding the event on Thursday, February 9, fropm 5-7pm.

A company spokesman said: “Our commitment to supporting people through one of the most difficult times of their life wouldn’t be possible without the heart of our business, our people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are looking for a dedicated, professional, and empathetic individual to join our committed and collaborative team.”

Ken Gregory & Sons Funeral Directors, Portland Street, Kirkby.
Most Popular

Hayley Johnson, business leader at the firm, said: “We invite people to just turn up, to Ken Gregory & Sons on Portland Street, Kirkby.”

Read More
Hundreds of fly-tipping incidents in Ashfield

Ken Gregory & Sons, which has been providing families in Nottinghamshire with funerals since the late 1960s, also has branches in Sutton, Mansfield and Nottingham.

To apply for a role, send a copy of your CV and a cover letter by email to [email protected]

Hayley JohnsonNottinghamshireSuttonMansfieldNottingham