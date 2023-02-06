Ken Gregory & Sons Funeral Directors is holding the event on Thursday, February 9, fropm 5-7pm.

A company spokesman said: “Our commitment to supporting people through one of the most difficult times of their life wouldn’t be possible without the heart of our business, our people.

“We are looking for a dedicated, professional, and empathetic individual to join our committed and collaborative team.”

Ken Gregory & Sons Funeral Directors, Portland Street, Kirkby.

Hayley Johnson, business leader at the firm, said: “We invite people to just turn up, to Ken Gregory & Sons on Portland Street, Kirkby.”

Ken Gregory & Sons, which has been providing families in Nottinghamshire with funerals since the late 1960s, also has branches in Sutton, Mansfield and Nottingham.