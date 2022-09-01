Event to help first time mums and struggling families in Mansfield Woodhouse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mum2Mum Market Baby, Children and Maternity event will be held on Saturday, October 1, from 10am to noon at The Turner Community Hall in Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Mum2Mum Market events were established to help families in the local community buy and sell their outgrown baby, children's and maternity goods, saving them hundreds of pounds when shopping for items for their children, and enabling families to earn a little extra money by rehoming their unwanted goods and providing a safe platform for selling their outgrown quality items.

Lindsey Dudley said: “Our events are a lovely way for first time parents and growing families to browse and meet with other families similar to theirs creating a community spirit and welcoming atmosphere.”

Stall bookings are now being taken for stall holders, shoppers can just turn up on the day.