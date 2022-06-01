Event celebrating, supporting, and raising awareness of carers is being held in Sutton

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 7, in Portland Square, Sutton, from 10am to 2pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of live music from local artists and a school choir. Stall holders from a variety of care organisations are attending to share knowledge and provide support for carers and people in care.

Coun Rachel Madden, cabinet member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: “National Carers Week is the perfect time to show how much we appreciate the work carers do in supporting individuals across Ashfield.

"We need to celebrate and thank carers of all ages for the selfless work they undertake and help those that need support but don’t know where to start.