Mick Worthington left the town, borough, county and country in 1989, but having recently found Erewash Sound online, wrote in enquiring about the possibility of getting a car sticker to display on the back on his car in Perth, adding he felt sure there were a few former Ilkeston residents living there too and that it would give them a kick to see it.

Ian Perry got in touch by reply, inviting Mick to visit the radio station if he ever returns to the UK, but in the meantime, put some station goodies in an envelope and got them sent over by air-mail. In addition to a couple of car stickers, he also sent what is probably the farthest flung radio station key ring, too.

The parcel arrived on May 12, but a grateful Mick said it was not easy to get the sticker to be seen and spoke about the way car windows need to be designed to cope with the strong antipodean sunshine.

Mick's newly sticker-adorned car pictured on a day out Down Under with family.

He said: “Thank you so much for the stickers and key fob – it brought a smile to my face to get them. The key ring was used instantly and I have set about getting the stickers on my car and members of the family.

“Nearly all new cars out of the factory have very dark window tinting at the back, so when you apply a sticker, they are not visible to the outside, because of Perth being one of the sunniest cities in the world.”

A dedicated Mick was not to be outdone though and instantly set about applying a workaround before getting back in touch.

He said: "I will apply double-sided tape to the back and then a clear film on the front. I promise I will send some images of the stickers in use in some of the lovely locations in Perth and surrounds."

True to his word, Mick was soon back in touch to demonstrate the results of his endeavours.

He said: "I went on a day trip with my daughter and grand-daughters a few days ago and took a few photos of the sticker on my car. The images are of Jurien Bay, 225km north of Perth and the Pinnacles Desert. I hope they are okay. Thanks again to the team for some great music and local news"

Ian, Erewash Sound press and publicity spokesman said: “I was delighted to hear from Mick and very pleased and proud to be able to send the goodies all that way to Australia.

“It was also great to receive a reply and such great photographs and hearing about the effort Mick went to, in order to get the sticker on his car.

“It is amazing that the power of online radio listening is able to reach ex-pats wherever they may be on the planet to give them that little taste of home and extending the sense of community and inclusion. Thanks for listening and for getting in touch Mick.

“We think our stickers and keyring are the farthest flung anywhere in the world – unless anyone is able to prove otherwise.”