Enviromental officers investigate Kirkby fly-tipping

Ashfield District Council's environmental crime officers have appealed for information about two separate fly-tips.

Three fridges, amongst other household waste, were found on Blidworth Road yesterday (April 23).

Three fridges and other household waste was foundBlidworth Road yesterday

Three fridges and other household waste was foundBlidworth Road yesterday

On the same road, a building materials bag had been dumped.

An Ashfield District Council spokesman said: "Our investigations are still continuing. Anyone with any information please contact environment@ashfield.gov.uk or call 0800 183 84 84."

Fly-tipping is a serious criminal offence for which you can be prosecuted. The courts have various powers available to them to tackle fly-tipping, including imprisonment, substantial fines of up to £50,000 orders to pay costs and an order to deprive rights to a vehicle used to commit the offence.

Top five most frequently fly-tipped items

On the same road, a building materials bag has been dumped.

On the same road, a building materials bag has been dumped.

According to the national fly-tipping prevention group, the five most frequently fly-tipped items are:

Household rubbish

White good such as fridges and freezers

Construction, demolition and home improvement waste

Garden waste

Rubbish from businesses