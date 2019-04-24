Enviromental officers investigate Kirkby fly-tipping

Ashfield District Council's environmental crime officers have appealed for information about two separate fly-tips.

Three fridges, amongst other household waste, were found on Blidworth Road yesterday (April 23).

On the same road, a building materials bag had been dumped.

An Ashfield District Council spokesman said: "Our investigations are still continuing. Anyone with any information please contact environment@ashfield.gov.uk or call 0800 183 84 84."

Fly-tipping is a serious criminal offence for which you can be prosecuted. The courts have various powers available to them to tackle fly-tipping, including imprisonment, substantial fines of up to £50,000 orders to pay costs and an order to deprive rights to a vehicle used to commit the offence.

Top five most frequently fly-tipped items

According to the national fly-tipping prevention group, the five most frequently fly-tipped items are:

Household rubbish

White good such as fridges and freezers

Construction, demolition and home improvement waste

Garden waste

Rubbish from businesses