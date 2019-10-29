"Enter at your own risk" - Take a look inside Kirkby's favourite Halloween house

As a hoard of creepy characters descend on Kirkby’s most popular Halloween house, you are being warned to enter the at “your own risk”.

Set to give you a fright, with clowns and skeletons walking around, please beware of the hanging severed hands and feet inside this house of horrors.

Spooky Halloween House maze in Kirkby, raising money for a defibrillator.

Kirkby Halloween enthusiasts Kirsty, aged 30, and Rob Haynes, aged 31, are hosting their fifth and final Halloween house and maze.

And this year they are raising funds for a cause very close to home.

Harry Haynes, Rob’s father who was a massive part of the haunted attraction on Southwell Lane, died from heart disease aged 54, in February this year.

Kirsty, a mum-of-four, said their lives were “shattered” by this loss and decided that the money they raise this year will go toward a defibrillator in memory of Harry.

She said: “He was a massive part in our Halloween so we are doing one last Halloween house for him.

“He would book days off work to help. Harry and Rob use to come together for Halloween they both loved it.

“We are raising money for a defibrillator, if we had one then it could have given him more of a chance.

“Maybe one day it could save someone’s life.”

The Haynes family are no strangers to raising money for good causes, in the past raising over £400 to A Dollar for Dawson and funds for The West Park Academy on Vernon Road where Kirsty’s children go to school.

They also plan to hold a raffle on the night to help raise extra funds.

Kirsty added: “We are very grateful to everyone who has donated over years.

“And, it is something we wouldn’t be able to do without family.”

The house’s signature maze is back, again with live actors.

And, a genuine coffin has been donated by Kirkby Co-op Funeral Care.

Kirsty said: “I have a coffin in my kitchen - it’s mad.

“People said that the house last year was better than Alton Tower’s Scarefest and didn’t cost them.

“We are happy for anyone to go through the maze, people can speak to me if they don’t want actors in the maze.

“But, people enter at their own risk.”

The house and maze on 37 Southwell Lane, Kirkby, is open over Wednesday, October 30 and Thursday, October 31, from 6pm.