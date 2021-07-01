Enjoy yoga under the oak trees at Sherwood Forest
Sherwood Forest will host six yoga and sound bath sessions under the ancient oak canopies.
Join outdoor yoga teacher Becky as she delivers six one-of-a-kind sessions through the traditional summer holidays so you can relax into the summer.
Becky Lovatt said: “I’m really excited to be bringing a touch of magic to Sherwood Forest this summer in the form of yoga and crystal sound bowls for a relaxing sound bath in nature.
"With hundreds of ancient oak trees, the forest is teaming with energy and wisdom. Hopefully these sessions will give people the permission they need to relax and reconnect with nature, in an accessible, friendly and different way.”
The sessions begin on Thursday, July 29, at 7pm and run throughout the summer until September 2.
Sessions will run in small groups and cost £12 per person, which includes yoga tuition and live sound bath.
Book your tickets at https://thehumblewarrior.co.uk/pop-up-yoga-events.