Free family-friendly pre-booked sessions will be running each Wednesday to Saturday from Thursday, July 29, to Thursday, September 2.

The holiday sessions, which run from 10am to 1pm, will feature crazy golf, interactive exhibits, stunning works of art, new trails and plenty of activities to keep youngsters occupied.

The only exception will be Thursday, August 26, when the museum will be closed due to the Wonderfest event in Titchfield Park in Mansfield and the Wednesday events will be more relaxed sessions, with half capacity numbers for visitors who require quieter or more accessible surroundings.

Mansfield Museum

Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: “It is fantastic news that our brilliant museum will be opening its doors again to welcome back visitors.

“The team there have been working hard behind the scenes, making changes to the museum, and developing new exhibitions and activities for families to enjoy.

“These sessions have limited places so booking is essential and we’re asking people to bear in mind that the Wednesday bookings will be for quieter sessions. Covid-secure safety measures will also remain in place.”

These include social distancing and a requirement for face masks to be worn unless exempt or under the age of 12.

Hand sanitiser will be available around the museum and the Museum team will be carrying out regular cleaning throughout the sessions.

The sessions are all free but must be pre-booked via the Palace Theatre website at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk.