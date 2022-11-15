News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Enjoy a family day out at Christmas Fair Fundraiser in Sutton for Send United

There will something for all the family at the Christmas Fair Fundraiser for Send United.

By Shelley Marriott
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The event is taking place on Sunday, December 4, from noon until 5pm at The Unwin Club in Unwin Road, Sutton.

There will be music, a bouncy castle, small business stalls, a tombola, raffle, balloon artist, face painting, characters, a relaxation tent with toys, food and drink and much more.

Read More
Christmas is coming to Sutton as the first of Ashfield's Christmas light switch ...
The fundraiser is being held at The Unwin Club in Unwin Road, Sutton

Most Popular

The fundraiser will be helping to raise funds for Send United.

Sutton