Enjoy a family day out at Christmas Fair Fundraiser in Sutton for Send United

There will something for all the family at the Christmas Fair Fundraiser for Send United.
By Shelley Marriott
1 min read
The event is taking place on Sunday, December 4, from noon until 5pm at The Unwin Club in Unwin Road, Sutton.
There will be music, a bouncy castle, small business stalls, a tombola, raffle, balloon artist, face painting, characters, a relaxation tent with toys, food and drink and much more.
The fundraiser will be helping to raise funds for Send United.