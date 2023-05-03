News you can trust since 1952
2012: A fabulous shot taken at The Golden Guinea pub in Kimberley, where they held a jubilee event to raise money for Help for Heroes.

Enjoy a fabulous collection of Royal events from our Eastwood and Kimberley archives

Take a look back at these Royal celebration photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 4th May 2023, 00:00 BST

As we mark the Coronation of King Charles III this weekend, let’s take a trip down memory lane to look at past local Royal events. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2012: This fabulous group shot was captured during jubilee celebrations at Beauvale Jubilee Park, Greasley.

1. Did you attend this event?

2012: This fabulous group shot was captured during jubilee celebrations at Beauvale Jubilee Park, Greasley. Photo: Brian Eyre

2012: Residents of Owlston Close, Eastwood, throw a street party to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

2. Are you on this picture?

2012: Residents of Owlston Close, Eastwood, throw a street party to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. Photo: Marisa Cashill

2011: Rascals parent and toddler group, at Eastwood Baptist Church, enjoyed a Royal Wedding picnic.

3. Spot anyone you know?

2011: Rascals parent and toddler group, at Eastwood Baptist Church, enjoyed a Royal Wedding picnic. Photo: Brian Eyre

2011: A superb shot captured as the street party, held on Owlston Close, Eastwood, gets underway to celebrate the Royal Wedding.

4. Royal celebrations

2011: A superb shot captured as the street party, held on Owlston Close, Eastwood, gets underway to celebrate the Royal Wedding. Photo: Brian Eyre

