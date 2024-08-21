England international inspiring young footballers at Oak Tree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jess Clarke, who represented England over 50 times as a footballer, made her Oak Tree Leisure Centre debut last week, running a football and fitness session for over 20 eager youngsters who attended a school holiday club at the facility.

Jess started her session with a fitness circuit, involving push ups, burpees and jumping jacks, before delivering a healthy habits and wellbeing workshop. The day ended with a fun game of football, giving the girls and boys in attendance a chance to play alongside a genuine English football star.

Jess was representing ActivKids UK, a national charity that works to inspire children to be more active, promoting healthy lifestyles and positive mental health. Her appearance at the centre was funded by Nottinghamshire County Council.

Carolyn Hallam, Health and Wellbeing Manager for More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT), which manages Oak Tree Leisure Centre, said:

“It was a real treat for the kids to get a training session from someone like Jess. She was brilliant with all of them.

“I would like to thank Nottinghamshire County Council for funding this session and ActivKids UK for sending us someone as inspirational as Jess Clarke!”

Jess described her experience, saying:

“Meeting the children and seeing both boys and girls enjoying football together was truly inspiring. I was thrilled by their enthusiasm and how engaged they were with both the presentation and games.

“I hope to inspire the next generation, encouraging them to take the tips I shared and apply them to their own dreams.”

In partnership with Serco Leisure, MLCT manages Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre, Warsop Health Hub and Water Meadows Fitness and Swimming Complex on behalf of Mansfield District Council.

For more information about the trust, please visit its website.