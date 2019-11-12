Severn Trent bosses say engineers are working hard to repair a fault that has left schools and properties without water.

Pupils from Quarrydale Academy have had to go home this morning, as there is no water supply to the school.

Engineers working to restore water supply to parts of Sutton

A spokesperson said they hope to open as normal tomorrow, but will have to wait for an update from Severn Trent.

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: "Customers in the NG17 area of Sutton may be experiencing supply interruptions due to an issue with some equipment on our network.

"There was a problem with some of our kit, which was reported to us at about 7am.

"The issue is now fixed, and customers should start to get water back through their pipes in around half an hour."