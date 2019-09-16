Emotional moment girl with rare condition walks over Mansfield 10k finish line

Beaming with pride, this is the incredible moment a youngster with a rare condition walked over the Mansfield 10k finish line with her father.

Five-year-old Elsie Novell has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), which means she is unable to stand or walk unaided.

Elsie Novell with dad Chris

SMA affects the nerves in the spinal cord controlling movement, causing muscle weakness, progressive loss of movement, and difficulty breathing and swallowing.

However, this didn't stop Elsie's dad, Chris, helping her cross the finish line.

Chris and Elsie, from Sutton, ran the 10k together, with Chris pushing Elsie in her specially adapted chair.

Chris stopped to help Elsie out of her chair, and help her walk across the finish line at the end of the race.

Elsie's mum, Charlotte, also ran the race, and said she was about a minute and a half behind Chris and Elsie at the end of the race.

Charlotte added: "I asked a friend to film the end of the race but didn't say why.

"When I did see the video after it was really emotional.

"The night before the race, Elsie said she didn't want to do it because she was worried people would laugh, because they can do it better than her.

"She was really nervous, but afterwards she showed me her medal and said 'look mummy I did it!'"

"She said it was nice that people were cheering for her, and when I saw her little face at the end I was so proud.

"It was a lovely atmosphere, it restored my faith in humanity."

A team of 23 people ran the Mansfield five and 10ks to raise money for Team Elsie, which has already raised £1,927 for the youngster's future needs.

To donate, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-elsie-mansfield

The family will also host their fifth annual family fun day on Sunday September 22, at Post Mill Centre, South Normanton.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/teamelsie1/?hc_location=ufi