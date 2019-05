Emergency roadworks are due to be put in place today, so that gas repairs can be carried out.

Two way traffic signals will be erected on Nottingham Road, Selston, near the Church of England Infant and Nursery School.

Nottingham Road, Selston (Picture: Google)

Via, who carry out highways work on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, say delays are possible.

The traffic lights are set to be place until June 6.