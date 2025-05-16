Emergency appeal for Mansfield family following 'accidental' house fire

Assistance has been provided to a family in Mansfield who lost their home due to an ‘accidental’ fire caused by electronics.

Firefighters from Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Warsop and Shirebrook Fire Stations (Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service) attended a fire on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, shortly after 10:30pm on Thursday (May, 15).

The fire was in the roof space of the property and had unfortunately spread to neighbouring properties – as a result of this, four homes had been damaged by both fire and water.

Two people suffered smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

A fire investigation had been completed following this incident, and the causation had been deemed to be accidental caused by electronics – particularly, overloading of electrics.

Although everyone escaped the property safely, one family lost everything in the ‘severe fire’, leaving them with only the clothes they were wearing, according to Councillor Anne Callaghan, who is supporting the family during this time.

The family received emergency assistance from Mansfield Council to cover their immediate needs in the days that followed, but they are now in desperate need of longer-term help.

Councillor Callaghan has raised over £1,000 at https://gofund.me/58ce8bd1 and has outlined essential items needed to help the family rebuild their lives.

The following items are required:

Clothing and footwear for men, women and children

Bedding and household items

Cash donations to help the family secure essential items

Coun Callaghan added: “Every donation, whether big or small, will make a genuine difference in helping this family through an incredibly challenging time.

“Please note – this appeal is solely focused on emergency support for the family and has been organised purely out of community spirit, compassion, and urgent need.

“Thank you in advance for your generosity and compassion.”

One supporter has shared that the needed clothing sizes are: girls' sizes 6/8 and 8/10, boys' size 15, women's 12-16, and men's medium sizes.