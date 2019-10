An elderly motorist was stopped by police on the M1 driving the wrong way last night (October 17).

Notts police officers received reports at around 7.30pm of a vehicle going the wrong way on the northbound M1 between junctions 26 and 27.

Officers stopped the elderly driver after locating the vehicle in the Annesley area on the A608.

The force thanked the general public for their calls and concerns.