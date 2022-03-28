The lorry, which headed out on its 1,300-mile journey to the Polish and Ukraine border was the last one sent out by Huthwaite hauliers Taylor’s Transport, and left on Friday (March 25).

The essential items the truck carried had been collected by people living across Mansfield and the Ashfield districts, across Nottinghamshire and even further afield, from right across the East Midlands area.

On arrival at the border, the aid will be unloaded onto another lorry for distribution to help those fleeing the recent conflict.

Taylors Transport staff load the eighth lorry load headed to help people in Ukraine. Pictured are Callum Pike and Stuart Dicks loading the last truck.

The delivery followed a massive effort to gather everything from medicines, to emergency items including bedding, blankets, camp beds, food, clothing and baby items.

What had started out as a small appeal by Polish-born Mansfield resident Bogusia Kavanagh snowballed and saw the Huthwaite haulage depot receive thousands of donations, eventually resulting in eight lorry loads being collected and ultimately being delivered.

Alan Taylor, Taylor’s Transport managing director, whose own son, championship truck driver Mark Taylor, drove the first lorry load of aid, said it had been an “absolutely overwhelming” few weeks.

Pictured are Callum Pike and Stuart Dicks Taylors Transport employees loading the last truck of aid headed ti help the Ukraine refugees.

He said the load which left on Friday would be “the final one” and he now called for people to stop bringing any more donations to the depot.

Alan said: “The final, eighth truck left on Friday, but even at the eleventh hour, just minutes before the truck was leaving the yard, we still had people dropping things off!

“I had to quickly climb up into the truck and add a few more bits. But we are now appealing for people to please stop bringing an more items.

“It has been an absolutely phenomenal few weeks, quite overwhelming, and the company would just like to thank everyone involved in the help from delivering aid items to the Huthwaite deport; all the helpers packing and loading our lorries, our staff at Taylor’s Transport, the local companies involved including Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and most definitely the team of drivers that made it happen, getting the aid items over.”

More aid from Nottinghamshire being delivered to Poland by Huthwaite hauliers Taylors Transport to help the people caught up in conflict in Ukraine

He added "The last load has gone now, and we can get back to focusing on the business again. Big thanks to everyone who did their bit.”

The last load of aid being sent to Ukraine by Taylor's Transport. Pictured are employees Callum Pike and Stuart Dicks loading the last truck.