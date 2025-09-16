Eight Wetherspoons pubs in Mansfield, Worksop, Sutton, Hucknall and Eastwood ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews

By Tracy Smith
Published 16th Sep 2025, 11:53 BST
JD Wetherspoons operates over 800 pubs across the UK which are known for a budget menu and sometimes inhabiting historic buildings.

While the popular chain pubs tend to share many similarities, reviewers on Google have given each Wetherspoons pub in Nottinghamshire a rating out of five stars.

Visitors have commented on the food, drink, service and atmosphere at branches in the Nottinghamshire area, including Mansfield, Hucknall and Worksop.

See how your favourite Wetherspoons pub stacks up in this list of nine, ranked from best to worst.

Here are all our local Wetherspoons, rated best to worst (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

1. 'Spoons

Here are all our local Wetherspoons, rated best to worst (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: TOLGA AKMEN

Photo Sales
The Stag & Pheasant, on Clumber Street, Mansfield received a 4/5 rating based on 2,439 reviews

2. The Stag & Pheasant

The Stag & Pheasant, on Clumber Street, Mansfield received a 4/5 rating based on 2,439 reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Dominie Cross on Grove Street, Retford, has a 4/5 rating based on 1,520 reviews.

3. The Dominie Cross

The Dominie Cross on Grove Street, Retford, has a 4/5 rating based on 1,520 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Liquorice Gardens, on Newcastle Street, Worksop received a 4/5 rating based on 1,679 reviews.

4. The Liquorice Gardens

The Liquorice Gardens, on Newcastle Street, Worksop received a 4/5 rating based on 1,679 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WetherspoonsWorksopHucknallSuttonEastwoodMansfieldGoogleNottinghamshire
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice