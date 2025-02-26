Eight special ways to celebrate Mother's Day in and around Mansfield this March

By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 13:32 BST
As this year’s Mother's Day is on Sunday, March 30, here are eight ideas to celebrate or commemorate the holiday.

There are numerous ways to celebrate mothers in Mansfield this year, including unique outings, traditional afternoon teas, and a heartfelt tribute.

Whether you're at home or out, on a budget or treating yourselves to a luxury experience, if you have a close relationship with your mother, consider spending the day together doing something you both enjoy. You could go bowling, take a stroll through Mansfield's beautiful green spaces, or enjoy some weekend shopping. The most important thing is being together.

1. Quality time

If you want to treat your mother this March, consider booking an afternoon tea. According to Google reviews, some of the best afternoon tea venues in Mansfield are Titchfield Teahouse, Pleasley's Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue, and Carr Bank Park's The Teahouse.

2. Traditional afternoon tea

Looking to unwind and relax? Treat mum to a visit at Aqua Sana Forest Spa, located in Center Parcs Sherwood Forest, to show her just how much she means to you.

3. Spa visit

Mansfield Crematorium features two chapels: the Thoresby Chapel and the Newstead Chapel. This Mother's Day, those who wish to honour and remember their mothers who are no longer with us are invited to attend a special Mother's Day Memorial Service at the Thoresby Chapel on Sunday, March 30, from 10.30am. Photos of mothers will be shown during the service. If you would like a photo to be displayed during reflection, please send this to crematorium@mansfield.gov.uk before March 25, 2025.

4. Mother's Day memorial service

