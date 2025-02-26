Eight special ways to celebrate Mother's Day in and around Mansfield this March

4 . Mother's Day memorial service

Mansfield Crematorium features two chapels: the Thoresby Chapel and the Newstead Chapel. This Mother's Day, those who wish to honour and remember their mothers who are no longer with us are invited to attend a special Mother's Day Memorial Service at the Thoresby Chapel on Sunday, March 30, from 10.30am. Photos of mothers will be shown during the service. If you would like a photo to be displayed during reflection, please send this to [email protected] before March 25, 2025. Photo: Submitted