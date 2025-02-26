Eight special ways to celebrate Mother's Day in and around Mansfield this March

There are numerous ways to celebrate mothers in Mansfield this year, including unique outings, traditional afternoon teas, and a heartfelt tribute.
1. Quality time
Whether you're at home or out, on a budget or treating yourselves to a luxury experience, if you have a close relationship with your mother, consider spending the day together doing something you both enjoy. You could go bowling, take a stroll through Mansfield's beautiful green spaces, or enjoy some weekend shopping. The most important thing is being together. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Traditional afternoon tea
If you want to treat your mother this March, consider booking an afternoon tea. According to Google reviews, some of the best afternoon tea venues in Mansfield are Titchfield Teahouse, Pleasley's Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue, and Carr Bank Park's The Teahouse. Photo: Pixabay
3. Spa visit
Looking to unwind and relax? Treat mum to a visit at Aqua Sana Forest Spa, located in Center Parcs Sherwood Forest, to show her just how much she means to you. Photo: Aqua Sana Forest Spa Nottinghamshire
4. Mother's Day memorial service
Mansfield Crematorium features two chapels: the Thoresby Chapel and the Newstead Chapel. This Mother's Day, those who wish to honour and remember their mothers who are no longer with us are invited to attend a special Mother's Day Memorial Service at the Thoresby Chapel on Sunday, March 30, from 10.30am. Photos of mothers will be shown during the service. If you would like a photo to be displayed during reflection, please send this to [email protected] before March 25, 2025. Photo: Submitted
