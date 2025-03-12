Eight spas near Mansfield and Ashfield to take your mum this Mother's Day

So, if your mum is need of a day of relaxation and pampering we have compiled a list of spas in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.
Links to their websites are included.
1. Bannatyne Health Club and Spa
Bannatyne Health Club and Spa, Briar Lane, Mansfield. See more at: www.bannatyne.co.uk/health-club/mansfield Photo: Bannatyne Health Club and Spa
2. Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa
Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa, Ollerton. See more at: www.spaseekers.com/spa/thoresby-hall-hotel-nr-ollerton/ Photo: Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa
3. Aqua Sana Forest Spa Nottinghamshire
Aqua Sana Forest Spa, Center Parcs Sherwood Forest, Old Rufford Road. See more at: www.aquasana.co.uk/ Photo: Aqua Sana Forest Spa Nottinghamshire
4. Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa
Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa, Chesterfield. View more at: ringwoodhallhotel.com Photo: Marie Anson Photography/Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa