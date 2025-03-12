Eight spas near Mansfield and Ashfield to take your mum this Mother's Day

By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Mar 2025, 12:01 BST
Mother’s Day is coming up at the end of this month (Sunday, March 30) and a spa day is the perfect way for you to show your mum just how much she means to you.

So, if your mum is need of a day of relaxation and pampering we have compiled a list of spas in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.

Links to their websites are included.

1. Bannatyne Health Club and Spa

Bannatyne Health Club and Spa, Briar Lane, Mansfield. See more at: www.bannatyne.co.uk/health-club/mansfield Photo: Bannatyne Health Club and Spa

2. Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa

Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa, Ollerton. See more at: www.spaseekers.com/spa/thoresby-hall-hotel-nr-ollerton/ Photo: Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa

3. Aqua Sana Forest Spa Nottinghamshire

Aqua Sana Forest Spa, Center Parcs Sherwood Forest, Old Rufford Road. See more at: www.aquasana.co.uk/ Photo: Aqua Sana Forest Spa Nottinghamshire

4. Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa

Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa, Chesterfield. View more at: ringwoodhallhotel.com Photo: Marie Anson Photography/Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa

