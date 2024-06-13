Eight restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield and Ashfield with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield Photo: Pixabay
2. Forever Green
Forever Green at Southwell Road West, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on May 21 Photo: Google
3. Spot On Leisure
Spot On Leisure at Sherwood Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was rated five out of five on May 14 Photo: Google
4. Casey's Coffee Bar
Casey's Coffee Bar at White Hart Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on May 16 Photo: Google
