Eight places to visit in Mansfield and Ashfield with your children this half term

To help you out we have compiled a list of some of the activities taking place in Mansfield and Ashfield this half term.
From weird and wonderful science activities, designing temporary tattoos or a Magical Fairy Trail there is something for everyone.
1. Mansfield Museum
Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a host of acitivities taking place this week. On Wednesday, February 19, there is an exciting workshop with local children’s author Adrian Beeden at 10.15am, 11.30am and 12.45pm, for just £3.50 per child. Spots are limited, so book now to secure your child’s place for a memorable day of storytelling and creativity! Kids can unleash their creativity and imagination at Lego Day on Friday, February 21st, with one hour slots at 10am, 11.15am, 12.3pm and 1.45pm. This is a free activity, but booking in advance is essential. Visit the museum on Thursday, February 20, for a fun-filled Temporary Tattoo Workshop for just £2 per child. Kids will get to design and create their own unique, washable tattoos, exploring different patterns, colours, and styles to wear home. Sessions are at 10am, 11am, 12pm and 1pm. Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Mansfield Library
Enjoy a weird and wonderful family day out at Mansfield Central Library as they take science, technology, engineering and maths out of the lab and into your everyday lives on Thursday, February 20, from 10am to 2pm. Join children's author Terrie Chilvers for a chapter reading of her book: Michael The Amazing Mind-Reading Sausage Dog, followed by a workshop where children will get the chance to create their own superstar animals on Friday, February 21, at 2.30pm, for £3 per child. Indulge in a relaxed screening of Dumbo, particularly suitable for people living with dementia and memory challenges, their family and friends but anyone is welcome on Wednesday, February 19, at 1.30pm, for £1 per person. Learn how music can improve mental, emotional, and social wellbeing across all ages with the NTU Department of Psychology at a Drumming Research Workshop on Thursday, February 20, at 10am, 10.30am, 11am, 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1pm and 1.30pm. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Sutton Library
Visit Sutton Library at Idlewells Shopping Centre to learn the story about a little robot who gets sent to Boulby Underground Laboratory for testing, in its journey to eventually travel to Mars. The Little Robot sessions are taking place on Friday, February 21, at 10am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Rufford Abbey Country Park
Step into a world of wonder and enchantment with Rufford’s Magical Fairy Trail, running daily until Sunday, March 9, from 10am to 3pm, £3 per child. There will be the chance to meet the wonderful animals and team from White Post Farm on Wednesday, February 19, from 10am to 3pm, £3.50 per child. If you are a fan of Wicked you will have the chance to have Brunch with Elphaba at Rufford Mill as well as meet her in person and hear her sing on Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23, at 10.30am to 12pm and 12.30pm to 2pm. The cost is £16.95 for adults and £9.95 for children under 10. Photo: Visit Notts
