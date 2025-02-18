Eight places to visit in Mansfield and Ashfield with your children this half term

2 . Mansfield Library

Enjoy a weird and wonderful family day out at Mansfield Central Library as they take science, technology, engineering and maths out of the lab and into your everyday lives on Thursday, February 20, from 10am to 2pm. Join children's author Terrie Chilvers for a chapter reading of her book: Michael The Amazing Mind-Reading Sausage Dog, followed by a workshop where children will get the chance to create their own superstar animals on Friday, February 21, at 2.30pm, for £3 per child. Indulge in a relaxed screening of Dumbo, particularly suitable for people living with dementia and memory challenges, their family and friends but anyone is welcome on Wednesday, February 19, at 1.30pm, for £1 per person. Learn how music can improve mental, emotional, and social wellbeing across all ages with the NTU Department of Psychology at a Drumming Research Workshop on Thursday, February 20, at 10am, 10.30am, 11am, 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1pm and 1.30pm. Photo: Anne Shelley