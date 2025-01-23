The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, while those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.
These are establishments in Mansfield listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'five' rating at the last inspection.
They are listed in no particular order and the information is correct as of January 22, 2025.