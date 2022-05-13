Eight motorists caught speeding by Mansfield Operation Reacher Team at Pleasley crash site

The team were at Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, where a tragic fatal collision occurred.

Previously a total of 13 motorists were stopped on this road and on this occasion eight motorists were found driving in excess of the 30mph speed limit ranging from 37 to 48mph and were issued with tickets.

The Mansfield Reacher Team will continue to engage and educate motorists on the dangers of speeding so other road users are kept safe.

Mansfield Operation Reacher Team have been conducting speed checks