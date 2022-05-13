Eight motorists caught speeding by Mansfield Operation Reacher Team at Pleasley crash site

The Mansfield Operation Reacher Team have conducted another Fatal 4 speed check in an attempt to educate motorists of respecting the speed limits on the roads.

By Shelley Marriott
Friday, 13th May 2022, 9:50 am

The team were at Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, where a tragic fatal collision occurred.

Previously a total of 13 motorists were stopped on this road and on this occasion eight motorists were found driving in excess of the 30mph speed limit ranging from 37 to 48mph and were issued with tickets.

The Mansfield Reacher Team will continue to engage and educate motorists on the dangers of speeding so other road users are kept safe.

John Woodcock, 44, of Sutton, known as Dan to his family and friends, and his two-year-old son, Lewis, died in hospital following a collision in Chesterfield Road North in Mansfield, close to the junction with Pleasley Hill, on Saturday, January 15.

