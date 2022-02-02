Edwinstowe youngsters tackle winter blues with yoga and outdoor play
Staff and children at an Edwinstowe nursery have been tackling the winter blues with activities to ‘help promote good mental health’.
Cherubs Edwinstowe, Mansfield Road, has been promoting expressing feelings and dealing with emotions for staff and children.
Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “The children have been participating in activities which help promote good mental health.
“Sensory activities, yoga, outdoor play and discussing how they feel has proved popular in promoting a positive mindset and good mental health.
“Cherubs has provided staff with lots of treats and fruit to keep staffs spirits up and help with the winter blues.
“We are proud of all we do to promote a positive mental state in our staff and children and this is something we focus on through out the year.”