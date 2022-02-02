Edwinstowe youngsters tackle winter blues with yoga and outdoor play

Cherubs Edwinstowe, Mansfield Road, has been promoting expressing feelings and dealing with emotions for staff and children.

Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “The children have been participating in activities which help promote good mental health.

“Sensory activities, yoga, outdoor play and discussing how they feel has proved popular in promoting a positive mindset and good mental health.

Rowan Harris, aged one, enjoys sensory activities at Cherubs Edwinstowe.

“Cherubs has provided staff with lots of treats and fruit to keep staffs spirits up and help with the winter blues.

“We are proud of all we do to promote a positive mental state in our staff and children and this is something we focus on through out the year.”

One-year-old Douglas Porter enjoying sensory activities at Cherubs Edwinstowe.