Edwinstowe widow's 'heartbreak' as she faces eviction from village after more than six decades

Anne Marsh, aged 83, has lived in her Edwinstowe home – owned by Thoresby Estate – for 62 years.

Mrs Marsh, who was widowed last year after the death of her husband, Paul, has limited mobility and has been told to vacate her home by May 12.

Government changing rules on energy performance certificates mean that all rental properties will need an EPC rating of C or above by 2028.

The 83-year-old is battling to be rehoused in Edwinstowe where she has lived for more than sixty years.

Thoresby Estate’s 19th century cottage, rented by Mrs Marsh, currently has a D rating and is said to not be viable to rent due to rising costs needed for improvements.

She said: “This is my support hub. It is heartbreaking and frustrating.

“If I were to be moved into a bungalow outside of the area, I would require a care package and additional support as I am disabled.

“It would mean I’d be isolated.”

For Mrs Marsh, Edwinstowe is home.

Mrs Marsh, a grandmother and great-grandmother, moved into the property in 1961, with her husband.

She said their three children; Carole, Susan and David were all brought up at the house.

Mrs Marsh said her involvement with weekly community groups in the village was a “big part of her life” and that she would be lost without it.

She said: “There are many bungalows in Edwinstowe that seem to not be put on any bidding lists, and any properties on the list seem to be allocated to people from outside the area.

“We can be shoved anywhere, but anyone can be put here.”

Mrs Marsh has been shown several properties by Newark and Sherwood Council but felt the support for looking at new properties had not been great, with properties “unfit for purpose” due to her disability.

She said one property had narrow paths and no off-road parking for her mobility scooter, which requires a secure locked up premises due to insurance stipulations.

When asked about Mrs Marsh’s situation, the council declined to comment on the individual case due to data protection.

