Edwinstowe school receives responses from Europe and the USA in social media experiment

A school in Edwinstowe has shared a post asking how far a picture can be shared within seven days – exploring the pros and cons of social media, with responses coming in from individuals across the UK, New Zealand, Canada, Perú, Wales, the USA, France, and Spain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Edwin Primary School in Edwinstowe shared an image on their Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/kingedwinner, of a student whose face is covered by an emoji, holding a sign that reads: ‘How far will our picture travel in just seven days?’

A spokesperson for the school shared: “Here at King Edwin Primary School we use our social media presence to spread positivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We use our voice to uplift others, promote kindness, and combat negativity.

King Edwin Primary School in Edwinstowe shared an image of a student whose face is covered by an emoji, holding a sign that reads: 'How far will our picture travel in just seven days?' So far, it has received hundreds of engagement from social media users across the world.

“Our Year 6 children are investigating this subject and we are really hopeful that you can help us out.”

Social media have been encouraged to share this post widely to demonstrate how platforms can be used for good while remaining aware of their potential downsides.

A list of pros and cons about social media were shared by the school as part of the experiment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Positives

Connection

Access to information and education

Voice and empowerment

Creativity and inspiration

Pitfalls

Impact on mental health

Misinformation and echo chambers

Privacy concerns

Cyberbullying and harassment

The post has received hundreds of engagements since it was shared on Monday, February 10, reaching locations as close as Worksop, Sheffield, and Leeds – and as far as New Zealand, Canada, Perú, Wales, the USA, France, and Spain.

This experiment was part of Safer Internet Day 2025 (Tuesday, February 11), where students learned about online safety.

With global reach in mind, where are you reading this news story from?