Edwinstowe school receives responses from Europe and the USA in social media experiment
King Edwin Primary School in Edwinstowe shared an image on their Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/kingedwinner, of a student whose face is covered by an emoji, holding a sign that reads: ‘How far will our picture travel in just seven days?’
A spokesperson for the school shared: “Here at King Edwin Primary School we use our social media presence to spread positivity.
“We use our voice to uplift others, promote kindness, and combat negativity.
“Our Year 6 children are investigating this subject and we are really hopeful that you can help us out.”
Social media have been encouraged to share this post widely to demonstrate how platforms can be used for good while remaining aware of their potential downsides.
A list of pros and cons about social media were shared by the school as part of the experiment.
Positives
- Connection
- Access to information and education
- Voice and empowerment
- Creativity and inspiration
Pitfalls
- Impact on mental health
- Misinformation and echo chambers
- Privacy concerns
- Cyberbullying and harassment
The post has received hundreds of engagements since it was shared on Monday, February 10, reaching locations as close as Worksop, Sheffield, and Leeds – and as far as New Zealand, Canada, Perú, Wales, the USA, France, and Spain.
This experiment was part of Safer Internet Day 2025 (Tuesday, February 11), where students learned about online safety.
With global reach in mind, where are you reading this news story from?