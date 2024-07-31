Edwinstowe residents asked to put out water for missing cat in midst of heatwave
An elderly black and white cat named Miley has disappeared from his Sixth Avenue home in Edwinstowe, and his family is concerned for his safety due to the high temperatures.
With the heatwave ongoing, Beauty’s Legacy, a charity focused on locating and reuniting lost or stolen pets, has requested residents to leave out water for the cat that was potentially spotted on West Lane, Edwinstowe.
Miley was reported missing on Saturday, July 27.
Charity volunteers have set out food, cameras, and are using drones to try and track the cat.
Miley’s owner, Sue Wathall, said: “Please can everyone check their sheds and garages for Miley. We just want him home.”
A Facebook group dedicated to rescuing Miley has launched at www.facebook.com/groups/414293492933017
Residents should also inspect outdoor quiet, and shaded areas on their gardens.
If you spot Miley, please call 07955203551 or 07866026343.
